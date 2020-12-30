India recorded 20,550 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,02,44,853.

The country also registered 286 fresh fatalities, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 1,48,439 in India.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

Meanwhile, 26,572 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the recovered cases tally to 9,83,4141. Also, there are 2,62,272 active Covid cases at present in the country.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below the 3-lakh mark for the ninth consecutive day today.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said 11,20,281 samples have been tested for coronavirus till 29 December. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 17,09,22,030 the top medical body stated.

Total 20 cases of a mutant strain of Covid-19 that first surfaced in the United Kingdom have been detected in India. The new variant is believed to be 70% more infectious, but doctors have said there is no reason yet to believe that it is more lethal or will not be controlled by a coronavirus vaccine.

All patients infected with the new UK virus have been kept in "single room isolation" in designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been started for co-travellers, their families and others, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via