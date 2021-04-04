India today recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases so far this year. With 93,249 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the total Covid-19 cases tally has gone up to 1,24,85,509, according to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the situation, news agency ANI reports. The senior officers participating in the meeting include the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, a NITI Aayog member.

Here are the top 10 updates on the coronavirus situation across the country:

1) This is the biggest daily rise in cases since 19 September, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

2) With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,623.

3) India has been registering a steady increase for the 25th day in a row. The active cases in the country have now surged to 6,91,597.

4) The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

5) The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent

6) Eight states account for 81.42 per cent of the infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

7) According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. More than 6.5 crores got the first vaccine dose whereas more than 1 crore has received the second dose.

8) The resurge in Covid-19 cases has prompted many states to reinforce various curbs, including night curfew, lockdown, closure of schools, and restrictions on gatherings for marriages and funeral.

9) With 1.24 crore infections, India has the third-highest number of cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.

10) India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

