India records 2021's biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases: 10 updates

India today recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases so far this year. With 93,249 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the total Covid-19 cases tally has gone up to 1,24,85,509, according to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the situation, news agency ANI reports. The senior officers participating in the meeting include the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, a NITI Aayog member.