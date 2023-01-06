India saw a slight rise in Covid cases with 228 new infections infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This slight rise in infections comes a day after the country reported 188 cases yesterday.

With this the active cases declined to 2,503. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,79,547).

As per the health ministry's data, the death toll stands at 5,30,714, with four deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reconciled by Kerala while one death each was reported from Bihar and Uttarakhand in last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.12 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 51 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,330, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, speaking of variants, protected by herd immunity and early vaccination, Indians appear to have escaped the havoc being wreaked by the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant in China and some other countries. At the moment, the most prevalent variant in India is the XBB, accounting for 63.2 percent of cases, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).

Another strain XBB.1.5 is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US. Five cases of Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant have been found in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on 3 January.

(With inputs from PTI)