India records 228 Covid infections; active cases decline to 2,5032 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM IST
As per the health ministry's data, the death toll stands at 5,30,714, with four deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
India saw a slight rise in Covid cases with 228 new infections infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This slight rise in infections comes a day after the country reported 188 cases yesterday.