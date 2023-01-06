India records 228 Covid infections; active cases decline to 2,503

Meanwhile, speaking of variants, protected by herd immunity and early vaccination, Indians appear to have escaped the havoc being wreaked by the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant in China and some other countries. At the moment, the most prevalent variant in India is the XBB, accounting for 63.2 percent of cases, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).

