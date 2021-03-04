New Delhi: The number of infections in India with the mutant UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 jumped to 242 on Thursday, while overall 17,407 covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The surge in mutant virus cases is already a concern for health authorities in India as the country is already struggling with the evolving pandemic which had started receding last month.

A new modelling study published in the American Association for the Advancement of Science said that UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in southeast England in November 2020 is more transmissible than pre-existing variants.

The authors have warned that it will lead to large resurgences of covid-19 cases. "Without stringent control measures, including limited closure of educational institutions and a greatly accelerated vaccine roll-out, covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths across England in 2021 will exceed those in 2020," they said.

As of 15 February, it comprises roughly 95% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in England and has now been identified in at least 82 countries, including India.

Public health experts in India have expressed their worry about the mutant strains and rising coronavirus cases in general even as the country has already kicked off the nationwide covid-19 vaccination campaign.

“The coronavirus is mutating and spreading in the population owing to reasons like pressure of drugs, vaccines, immune-compromised hosts etc. These mutations sometimes become significant mutations in a particular country and with the movement of population these mutations also move as in case of covid-19 as well," said NK Ganguly, President, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The main mutations have become endemic in their own countries and they’ve each shown different characteristics, he added.

“All future diagnostics whether they’re antibody or antigen or RT-PCR based they should be based on the way the mutations are occurring and they should be able to catch all viruses and track emerging mutations as well," he said adding that India need to be alert and create diagnostic kits for the future depending on the presence of mutations.

The overall load of the pandemic has once again started to increase in India. Nearly 17,407 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. These had dropped to less than 7,000 in the previous months.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in covid-19 daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 85.51% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855. This is the highest number recorded in the state since 18 October when 10,259 new cases were reported, the union health ministry data showed.

It is followed by Kerala with 2,765 while Punjab reported 772 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 1,73,413 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.55% of India’s total positive cases.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are showing a rise in the active cases. At least 89 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 88.76% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 42. Kerala followed with 15 daily deaths and Punjab reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed.

India has so far administered over 1.66 crore covid-19 vaccine doses through 3,23,064 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Thursday. These include 67,90,808 healthcare workers (1st dose), 28,72,725 HCWs (2nd dose), 58,03,856 frontline workers 1st dose) and 4,202 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,43,759 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 10,00,698 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

