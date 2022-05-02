Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India records 3,157 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

The country has conducted more than 83.82 crore (83,82,08,698) tests to detect the virus so far.
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Priyanka Sharma

India reported 3,157 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 19,500, the union health ministry said on Monday.

“About 3157 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours which increased the trajectory of compared active cases to 19,500," the ministry said.

States like Delhi (5,997), Haryana (1,983), Uttar Pradesh (2,496), Kerala (2,830), Karnataka (1,780), and Maharashtra (995) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared to other states.

As many as 2,723 people recovered from covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,25,38,976.

The country has conducted more than 83.82 crore (83,82,08,698) tests to detect the virus so far. At least 2,95,588 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

More than 189.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16th January last year, the ministry said.

“Over 2.91 Cr (2,91,84,303) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, Covid-19 2,83,69,700 precaution doses have been administered to eligible individuals," said the ministry.

