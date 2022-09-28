India records 3,615 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 01:58 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported 3,615 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the health ministry on Wednesday
New Delhi: India reported 3,615 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the health ministry on Wednesday. The numbers are slightly higher than the previosu day’s 3,230 cases.