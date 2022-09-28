New Delhi: India reported 3,615 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the health ministry on Wednesday. The numbers are slightly higher than the previosu day’s 3,230 cases.

The active caseload has dropped to 40,979 from the earlier 44,000 cases.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.12% and the weekly positivity rate was at 1.55%. According to the data by the ministry, India conducted 3,23,293 covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.44 crore.

The data shows that 4,972 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,40,09,525. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.72%.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.96 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.80 crore is the second dose while 20.69 crore is precaution dose.

More than 4.09 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of covid-19 vaccine, since its initiation on 16 March, 2022.