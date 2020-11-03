Subscribe
India records 38,310 cases in a day as total active covid tally below 5.5 lakh
New Delhi: A woman passenger wearing protective suit, waits for train at New Delhi station, Monday, Nov 2, 2020. The daily positivity rate rose to 12.69% on Sunday as Delhi reported 5,664 new Covid-19 cases from 44,623 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02-11-2020_000188B)

India records 38,310 cases in a day as total active covid tally below 5.5 lakh

1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak

With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak, but experts warn the current season of festivals could lead to another spike.

With 490 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,23,097.

At present, there are active cases 5,41,405 as the total recoveries reached 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

India has tested 11,17,89,350 samples tested for coronavirus up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested on Tuesday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 4,001 new cases, 4,824 recoveries and 42 deaths were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 3,96,371 including 3,56,459 recoveries, 33,308 active cases and 6,604 deaths.

A surge in active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi recently has been due to the festive season, greater movement of people and laxity in adhering to safe Covid behaviour, the Centre said today adding that efforts will be made to increase testing in sensitive and critical zones such as restaurants, market places, salons etc. Strategies for containment of the spread of pathogen in Delhi should be strictly enforced and implemented, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said on Monday while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the metropolis.

