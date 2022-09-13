New Delhi: India recorded 4,369 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 46,347.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.73%, according to the data by the health ministry.

India conducted 3,50,468 covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 88.99 crore.

The data also showed that the recovery rate stood at 98.71%. In all, 5,178 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,30,417.

Under the nationwide covid vaccination drive, 215.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these doses, 94.55 crore are second dose and 18.53 crore are precautionary shots.

On Sunday, India’s vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark. At present, more than 40 million adolescents have been administered the first dose of vaccine, since it was opened for 12–14-year-old children on 16 March.