India records 4,369 fresh covid cases1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM IST
The total number of active cases in the country stood at 46,347, while daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25%
The total number of active cases in the country stood at 46,347, while daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25%
Listen to this article
New Delhi: India recorded 4,369 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 46,347.