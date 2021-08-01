India on Sunday reported 41,831 new coronavirus cases and 541 deaths in 24 hours, as per the union health ministry's daily health bulletin. Additionally, a total of 39,258 recoveries were reported in 24 hours.

The number of active cases has gone up to 41,0952 on Sunday, accounting for 1.30% of the total number of cases.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

An increase of 2,032 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

Yesterday, India recorded 41,649 fresh Covid cases. On July 30, the country logged 44,230 cases. On July 27, India had recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 cases (29,689) after 132 days. And thereafter, the daily coronavirus cases have continued to scale up.

Also, 17,89,472 Covid tests to detect the infection were carried out on Saturday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 46.82 crore, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34%. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42%, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 47.02 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5, and 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

