India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, with 308 deaths.

Total infections have now risen to 3,29,88,673 and deaths to 4,40,533.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45% and the weekly positivity rate was 2.62%. It has been below 3% for the last 72 days.

A total of 38,091 recoveries in 24 hours has increased total recovery count to 3,21,38,092.

India conducted 53 crore tests so far and around 17 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 4,367. The number of active cases now comprises 1.24% of the total infections.

India's current active caseload stands at 4,10,048.

In India, Kerala accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065, so far.

Of 42,766 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 Covid positive cases yesterday. The state also reported 142 deaths yesterday.

Kerala has continued to witness an upward trend in Covid cases therefore the state government has ramped up the vaccination process.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a total of 2,15,72,491 people have received the first dose and 79,90,200 have received the second dose so far.

To contain the rapid transmission of the deadly virus, the state would continue its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, CM Vijayan said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,130 Covid cases and 64 deaths in 24 hours. The number of recoveries has climbed to 62,88,851 in the state. Maharashtra has 52,025 active cases as of Sunday. Mumbai city witnessed 413 new cases and four deaths in a day. According to Mumbai civic body, at least 80% of eligible citizens of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

National capital Delhi has not reported a single Covid-19-related death for the fourth consecutive day. The death toll due to coronavirus stood at 25,082. Delhi has not reported any death due to the Covid infection since then.

In terms of daily cases, Delhi reported 55 cases on Saturday.

Among the total 330 deaths reported on Sunday, Kerala recorded the highest (131), followed by Maharashtra (92); Tamil Nadu and Karnataka (19); Uttar Pradesh (13); West Bengal (11); Odisha (7); Assam (6); Himachal Pradesh (4); Haryana, Punjab, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana (2) each, respectively.

Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Mizoram reported 1 death each, respectively.

