India records 42,766 Covid cases, 308 deaths in a day

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,130 Covid cases and 64 deaths in 24 hours. The number of recoveries has climbed to 62,88,851 in the state. Maharashtra has 52,025 active cases as of Sunday. Mumbai city witnessed 413 new cases and four deaths in a day. According to Mumbai civic body, at least 80% of eligible citizens of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.