India records 43,082 new covid cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 92.66 lakh

With 43,082 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country's case tally reached 92,66,706, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 492 new deaths, toll mounted to 1,35,715. The overall cases include 4,55,555 active cases and 87,18,517 recoveries. India recovered 39,379 new patients in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 6,406 new cases, 4,815 recoveries, and 65 deaths today, as per the State's Health Department. The total cases in the state reached 18,02,365. Total recoveries are 16,68,538. The active cases are 85,963. The death toll is 46,813.

In Delhi 5,475 new cases of coronavirus, 4,937 recoveries, and 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's Health Department. The total cases in the national capital are 5,51,262. Total recoveries are 5,03,717. The active cases are 38,734, while the death toll is 8,811.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,464 new cases, 1,797 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State's Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu. The total cases in the state are 7,76,174. Total discharges are 7,53,332. The death toll is at 11,669. The active cases are 11,173.

Gujarat reported 1,560 new cases, 16 deaths and 1,302 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,03,509 including 1,85,058 recoveries and 3922 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,529, according to State Health Department.

