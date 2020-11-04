India records 46,254 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 83.14 lakh

India on Wednesday reported 46,254 new cases of the novel coronavirus , pushing the nation's tally to 83,13,877, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest health update, 514 more deaths were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours. With fresh fatalities, the nation's death toll now stands at 1,23,611.

As on 4 November morning, there are 5,33,787 active Covid-19 cases and 76,56,478 cured cases. Also, 53,357 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

It is the tenth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak, but experts warn the current season of festivals could lead to another spike.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 38,310 new infections and 490 new deaths.

As of Tuesday, the the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India had tested 11,17,89,350 samples.

Global Covid-19 wrap

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 47.3 million, while the deaths have surged to over 1,211,990, as per the Johns Hopkins University.

As of today morning, the total caseload and deaths stood at 47,320,376 and 1,211,996, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in today's update.

America is the worst-hit country with the globe's highest number of virus cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529.

India comes next in terms of cases at 83,13,877, while the country's death toll soared to 1,23,611.

Here are other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of Covid cases -- Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,661,096), France (1,461,078), Spain (1,259,366), Argentina (1,195,276), Colombia (1,099,392), the UK (1,077,099), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (759,829), South Africa (728,836), Iran (637,712), Germany (577,131), Chile (514,202), and Iraq (482,296), as per the CSSE figures.

Currently, Brazil accounts for the second-highest number of deaths at 160,253.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,100), the UK (47,340), Italy (39,412), France (37,492), Spain (36,495), Iran (36,160), Peru (34,476), Argentina 32,052), Colombia (31,847), Russia (28,611), South Africa (19,539), Chile (14,319), Indonesia (14,146), Ecuador (12,698), Belgium (11,858), Iraq (11,068), Germany (10,717), Turkey (10,481) and Canada (10,331).

