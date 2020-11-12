India records 47,905 new coronavirus cases, pushing tally to near 86.84 lakh

With 47,905 fresh infections, India's total number of coronavirus cases on Thursday went up to 86,83,917 and 550 new deaths since Wednesday took the overall count to 1,28,121.

The total active cases now stand at 4,89,294 following a decrease of 5,363 in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries, too, have gone up to 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in a span of 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 11 November. Of these, 11,93,358 samples were tested on Wednesday, ICMR said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 86 lakh while the number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the country's recovery rate to 92.79%.

PM Modi, WHO chief Tedros speak on Covid-19 strategy

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion over the phone with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in which the latter emphasised on the need for close collaboration between the WHO and the Modi government in their battle against the deadly virus.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Tedros said that he had a "very productive" telephone call with PM Modi during which both of them talked about ways to "strengthen our collaboration and advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally".

The WHO chief wrote, "Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration & advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. @WHO welcomes India's Flag of India leading role in global health, and to universal health coverage."

Dr Tedros thanked PM Modi for his strong commitment to Covax and making Covid-19 vaccines a global public good.

"I thanked Prime Minister @narendramodi for his strong commitment to COVAX and making #COVID19 vaccines a global public good. The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it. #ACTtogether," Tedros said in tweet.

As per a official release, the “Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for WHO’s important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases…"

Ghebreyesus “…especially appreciated India’s domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and India’s campaign against Tuberculosis. He said India had an important role to play in global health issues," the statement said.

