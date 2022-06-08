India records 5,233 fresh covid cases in 24 hours

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 194.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered. The Central government has provided over 193.53 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories
NEW DELHI: India reported 5,233 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 28,857, according to the Union health ministry's updated data on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the country had reported 3,714 new cases.
Active cases now make for 0.07% of total infections, while the national recovery rate was at 98.72%, the ministry said.
Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, has directed Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra--states with most active cases--to continue monitoring spread of the infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management.
While Delhi has 1,534 active cases, Maharashtra has 8,432. Kerala has reported more than 9,000 active covid cases, Tamil Nadu 927 active cases and Karnataka has reported 2,478 active cases so far.
The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. They have also been asked to accelerate the pace of vaccination.
India has conducted over 85.35 crore covid tests till date, with 3.13 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 194.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered. The Central government has provided over 193.53 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories, and 14.48 crore doses remain in unutilised.
