India records 5,554 new covid cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
The country’s active caseload declined to 48,850, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic at more than 4.44 crore
New Delhi: India logged 5,554 new covid-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday.