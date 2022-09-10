OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India records 5,554 new covid cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
Listen to this article

New Delhi: India logged 5,554 new covid-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday.

The country’s active caseload declined to 48,850, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, at more than 4.44 crore. Death toll stood at 5,28,139.

Active cases comprise 0.11% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.70%, it said.

A decline of 786 cases has been recorded in the active case count in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,90,87,642 samples have been tested up to September 9 for covid-19. Of these 3,76,855 samples were tested on Friday.

According to the health ministry, 214.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 inoculation drive.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout