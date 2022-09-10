New Delhi: India logged 5,554 new covid-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday.

The country’s active caseload declined to 48,850, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, at more than 4.44 crore. Death toll stood at 5,28,139.

Active cases comprise 0.11% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.70%, it said.

A decline of 786 cases has been recorded in the active case count in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,90,87,642 samples have been tested up to September 9 for covid-19. Of these 3,76,855 samples were tested on Friday.

According to the health ministry, 214.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 inoculation drive.