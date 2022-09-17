OPEN APP
NEW DELHI: India recorded fresh 5,747 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of reported cases so far to 4,45,28,524, while active caseload rose to 46,848, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Saturday.

Death toll climbed to 5,28,302 with 29 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, as per the update.

According to the health ministry, active cases comprise 0.11% of total infections, while the national recovery rate rose to 98.71%.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69%, while the weekly stood at 1.74%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease climbed to 4,39,53,374, with case fatality rate recorded at 1.19%

According to the ministry, 216.41 crore covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

