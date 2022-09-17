India records 5,700 fresh Covid-19 cases, 29 fatalities1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM IST
According to the health ministry, active cases comprise 0.11% of total infections, while the national recovery rate rose to 98.71%
NEW DELHI: India recorded fresh 5,747 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of reported cases so far to 4,45,28,524, while active caseload rose to 46,848, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Saturday.