RBI estimates show 5% growth in jobs in FY23 in post-covid recovery
The growth numbers, quite likely the outcome of the low base of the pandemic years, will form part of RBI's KLEMS database, based on an analysis of the Periodic Labour Force Survey data for the same period.
The number of people in jobs grew nearly 5% to 580 million in the financial year 2022-23, according to estimates being prepared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), two persons aware of the development said.
