India records 51 covid deaths, 17,000 new infections in last 24 hours

India records 51 covid deaths, 17,000 new infections in last 24 hours1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
- While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 1,974, Maharashtra has 15,525 cases, and Haryana has recorded 2,055 cases
India has reported a spike in covid fatality rate in the last couple of days with 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The country logged 17,000 new covid cases in a day, with the active caseload currently standing at 1,44,264.
The total tally of covid cases rose to more than 4.37 crore, according to the health ministry. Since the onset of covid-19, more than 5,25,760 deaths have been reported across the country.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 1,974, Maharashtra has 15,525 cases, Haryana has recorded 2,055 cases while Kerala has reported more than 24,033 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 17,085 active cases; Karnataka has reported 7,569 active cases so far.
With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster doses to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres.
Under the covid vaccination drive, India has administered 200 crore total vaccine doses (92.61 crore second dose and 5.67 crore precaution dose) so far.
Meanwhile, the Centre has directed states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,069 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,30,97,510 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.96 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,61,470 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours
