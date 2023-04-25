India records 6,660 fresh covid cases; active caseload dips

India records 6,660 fresh covid cases; active caseload dips1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
- The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.52% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42%.
New Delhi: India recorded 6,660 new coronavirus infections in a day, while active cases have decreased to 63,380, the union health ministry data updated on Tuesday said.
The death toll in the last three years has increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths logged in a day.
According to the ministry’s data, the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.67%
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 11,078, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
So far, the country has administered 220.66 crore doses of covid vaccine under its nationwide vaccination drive.
Earlier, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to eight states, witnessing rising numbers of covid-19 cases, to boost surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan emphasized that the pandemic was far from over and that controlling the spread of infection was crucial.
The health secretary instructed the states to closely monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) trends, increase testing, submit more samples for genome sequencing, and promote precautionary doses.
