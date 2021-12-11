Covid-19: India recorded 7,992 new cases and 9,265 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Now, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; lowest since March 2020, the Ministry of Health informed on Saturday.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 93,277, lowest in 559 days, the ministry said in its daily update.

In the past 24 hours, 9,265 patients recovered from the infection, pushing total recoveries to 3,41,14,331. Daily positivity rate has also come down to 0.64%, less than 2% for last 68 days.

The country on Friday had reported 8,503 new infections, slightly less than what was reported in preceding 24 hours. A day earlier the number of fresh infections was 9,419.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccination coverage has reached nearly 132 crore. More than 68 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till Friday evening. The daily vaccination tally was expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day.

