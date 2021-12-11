India records 7,992 new Covid cases, active caseload falls to lowest in 559 days

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid-19: India recorded 7,992 new cases and 9,265 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Now, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; lowest since March 2020, the Ministry of Health informed on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid-19: India recorded 7,992 new cases and 9,265 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Now, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; lowest since March 2020, the Ministry of Health informed on Saturday.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 93,277, lowest in 559 days, the ministry said in its daily update. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

India's Active caseload currently stands at 93,277, lowest in 559 days, the ministry said in its daily update. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In the past 24 hours, 9,265 patients recovered from the infection, pushing total recoveries to 3,41,14,331. Daily positivity rate has also come down to 0.64%, less than 2% for last 68 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past 24 hours, 9,265 patients recovered from the infection, pushing total recoveries to 3,41,14,331. Daily positivity rate has also come down to 0.64%, less than 2% for last 68 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country on Friday had reported 8,503 new infections, slightly less than what was reported in preceding 24 hours. A day earlier the number of fresh infections was 9,419.

The country on Friday had reported 8,503 new infections, slightly less than what was reported in preceding 24 hours. A day earlier the number of fresh infections was 9,419.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}