Active covid cases in India dip below 9 lakh as recoveries outpace new cases

India saw a single-day rise of 70,496 covid-19 cases taking the virus caseload to over 69 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 59,06,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The covid-19 recovery rate stands at 85.25%.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 6,906,151, while the death toll climbed to 10,64,90 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The total recoveries have surged to 59,06,069 while there are 89,35,92 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.20% of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.54%.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

Maharashtra reported 13,395 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 14,93,884 on Thursday, while a higher number of 15,575 patients were discharged following recovery, said a state health department official.

The toll rose to 39,430 after 58 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said here.

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 10,704 fresh cases of coronavirus and 101 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 6.79 lakh and the toll to 9,675, the health department said.

In some relief after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Kerala on Thursday reported 7,003 recoveries and 5,445 fresh COVID-19 cases while the toll mounted to 930.

The total infection count has touched 2,56,850, while 1,67,256 people have recovered so far and 90,579 are presently undergoing treatment, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,376 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 4,27,459 on Thursday, while 45 coronavirus fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 6,245, a health bulletin said.

