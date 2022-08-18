India records 72 covid deaths in a day, over 12,600 new cases

India records 72 covid deaths in a day, over 12,600 new cases1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
New Delhi: India recorded over 12,608 new cases and 72 deaths due to covid in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Thursday
New Delhi: India recorded over 12,608 new cases and 72 deaths due to covid in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Thursday. The total number of active case load currently stands at 1,01,343, while around 5,27,206 fatalities have been reported due to covid in the last two years. The total number of covid cases has climbed to 4.42 crore so far.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 6809, Maharashtra has 11370 cases, Haryana has recorded 3708 cases, Punjab has reported 15184 cases while Kerala has reported more than 7963 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 6631 active cases; Karnataka has reported 8764 active cases so far.
The increasing number of covid cases is pushing up the positivity rate. The country’s daily positivity rate has reached 3.48 % while the weekly positivity rate is 4.20 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,251 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,36,70,315 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 88.14 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,62,020 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 208.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
