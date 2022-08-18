India records 72 covid deaths in a day, over 12,600 new cases

New Delhi: India recorded over 12,608 new cases and 72 deaths due to covid in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Thursday. The total number of active case load currently stands at 1,01,343, while around 5,27,206 fatalities have been reported due to covid in the last two years. The total number of covid cases has climbed to 4.42 crore so far.

