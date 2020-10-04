India records 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths,total recoveries crosses 55 lakh

India's covid-19 death toll reached 1,01,782 and the infection tally climbed to 65,49,374, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.84%, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the single-day spike of 75,829 new covid-19 positive cases, India has reported total 65,49,374 cases, said the Union Health Ministry in a bulletin.

With this latest spike, the count of covid-19 cases stands at 65,49,374 of which, there are a total of 9,37,625 active cases while 55,09,967 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 1,01,782 after 940 deaths deaths due to covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 %.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

However, India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections on Sunday, with 82,260 people having recuperated from covid-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 65 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.

With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, including 151 in the last 48 hours, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.

With 3,665 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 4,10,635 on Saturday, while 61 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,977.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via