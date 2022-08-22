India records 9,531 new covid cases, 32 deaths in a day

While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 5141, Maharashtra has 11641 cases, Haryana has recorded 3708 cases, Punjab has reported 16269 cases while Kerala has reported more than 7851 covid cases
New Delhi: India has recorded over 9,531 new covid cases and 32 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Monday. The country’s active case load currently stands at 97,648.
Around 527368 fatalities have been reported due to covid in the last two years, while total covid cases have climbed to 4.43 crore so far.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 5141, Maharashtra has 11641 cases, Haryana has recorded 3708 cases, Punjab has reported 16269 cases while Kerala has reported more than 7851 covid cases. Tamil Nadu has 5947 active cases; Karnataka has reported 10508 active cases so far.
The increasing covid numbers pushed up the positivity rate which has reached 4.15 %. The weekly positivity rate is 3.59%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 11,726 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, more than 4,37,23,944 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 88.27 crore covid tests till date, whereas 2,29,546 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 210.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
