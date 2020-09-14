India records 92,071 new covid cases to breach 48-lakh mark, total 79,722 deaths

India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the health ministry said on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The world's second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.

The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the pathogen taking the overall toll to 79,722.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State from the infection with 2,80,138 active cases while 29,115 patients have succumbed to the virus in the State. Andhra Pradesh comes second with 95,733 active cases and 4,846 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 47,110 active cases and 8,307 deaths whereas Karnataka has 97,834 active cases and 7161 fatalities due to the pathogen.

Delhi has a total of 28,059 active cases and 4,715 fatalities due to COVID-19.

