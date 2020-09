India records 97,570 coronavirus cases in a day. Tally crosses 46 lakh mark

With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India-- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

With this latest spike, the count stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 2,61,798 active cases and 28,282 deaths due to COVID-19 while Andhra Pradesh in the second position has a total of 97,338 active cases and 4,702 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 48,482 active cases and 8,154 deaths due to COVID-19. Karnataka, on the other hand, has 1,01,556 active cases and 6,937 deaths.

Delhi has a total of 25, 416 active cases, and 4,666 fatalities from the virus.

Over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases in India have either recovered or been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

In a tweet, Union Heath Ministry shared a picture which showed the country's recovery rate at 77.65 per cent while the percentage of active cases stands at 20.7 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via