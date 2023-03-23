India records a spike in Covid-19 cases. All you need to know3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM IST
India's recent Covid-19 surge is at a four-month high. The country recorded more than 1,000 daily coronavirus infections in the past two days. PM Modi also held a Covid review meeting and emphasized on regular monitoring of the situation.
India is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases with the country recording more than 1,000 new infections in the last two days. The recent surge, which comes after four months, has raised fears of a new wave of coronavirus infection, while health experts are speculating that XBB 1.16 variant could be behind it. However, the country has started taking precautionary measures to prevent a further increase in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting to review the situation.
