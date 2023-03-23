India records a spike in Covid-19 cases. All you need to know

XBB 1.16 variant likely behind recent Covid surge

Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria said that the new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the recent rise. However, he emphasized there was no need for panic as long it does not cause severe illness and death. He said new variants will keep coming as the virus keeps on mutating over the time and the XBB 1.16 is sort of a 'new kid on the block'.