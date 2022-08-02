For the second consecutive day, India witnessed a record decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 13,734 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country logged 16,464 Covid-19 cases on Monday, while over 20,000 infections on Sunday. The active caseload in India currently stands at 1,39,792.

The data shows that a total of 17,897 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative recoveries to 4,33,83,787. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.49%.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 3.34%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.79%. The country has conducted over 87.58 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,11,102 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 26,77,405 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 204.6 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 195.72 crore (1,95,72,02,325) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.08 crore (7,08,19,940) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government had reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing a surge in covid cases and positivity rate, and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. It had directed states and union territories to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and step-up vaccination.

With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the union health ministry has also launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, two more peered-reviewed studies has emerged providing evidence that Covid-19 originated in the seafood market of China's Wuhan city.

The two studies published in the journal 'Science' adopted different approaches for the research on Covid-19 outbreak, however, came to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus disease that has claimed over six million lives so far.