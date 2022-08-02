India records another dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 13,734 new infections

For the second consecutive day, India witnessed a record decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 13,734 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country logged 16,464 Covid-19 cases on Monday, while over 20,000 infections on Sunday. The active caseload in India currently stands at 1,39,792.

