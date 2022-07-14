India records big jump in Covid, over 20,000 new infections, 38 deaths in 24 hrs

The increasing numbers are pushing the positivity rate in an upward direction as the country’s daily positivity rate reached 5.10% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.37%.
NEW DELHI: Covid cases have seen a massive jump with India registering over 20,139 new cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active caseload currently stands at 1,36,076 in the country.
In the last 2 years, 4.36 crore covid cases and around 5,25,557 fatalities have been reported due to Covid-19 so far.
“About 20,139 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 1,36,076," said the ministry.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 1,966, Maharashtra has 16,922 cases, Haryana has 1,601 cases while Kerala has reported more than 26,451 Covid cases. Tamil Nadu has 18,282 and Karnataka has 6,603 active cases.
The increasing numbers are pushing the positivity rate in an upward direction as the country’s daily positivity rate reached 5.10% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.37%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,482 patients recovered from the disease. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,30,28,356 people have recovered from Covid-19.
The country has conducted over 86.81 crore Covid-19 tests to date whereas 4,30,28,356 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 199.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of the revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19.
Besides this, they have directed all states and union territories to continue monitoring Influenza-like illness (ILl) and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with the vaccination of all eligible people.
