In past 24 hours, the number of fresh coronavirus cases showed a record jump of 4,987, increasing the total cases to 90,927. Recoveries in the past 24 hours also showed a record jump of 3,956. The total death toll increased to 2,872, registering an increase of 120 fatalities in 24 hours.

Here are 10 updates:

So far, 34,108 have been cured of coronavirus, suggesting a recovery rate of about 37.50%.

There were 53,946 active cases in the country, a rise of 911 in the past 24 hours.

Of the 120 deaths reported in 24 hours, 67 were in Maharashtra, 19 in Gujarat, nine in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, six in Delhi, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu and two in Haryana and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Of the total 2,872 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,135 deceased, Gujarat comes second with 625, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 243, West Bengal at 232, Delhi at 129, Rajasthan at 126, Uttar Pradesh at 104, Tamil Nadu at 74 and Andhra Pradesh at 49.

The death toll reached 36 in Karnataka, 34 Telangana and 32 in Punjab.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, the highest number of 30,706 confirmed cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (10,988), Tamil Nadu (10,585), Delhi (9,333), Rajasthan (4,960), Madhya Pradesh (4,789) and Uttar Pradesh (4,258).

According to the health ministry, more than 70% of the deaths are due to co-morbidities.

India is the 11th most affected nation in terms of the total number of confirmed cases. Thirty municipal areas account for a major part of India's coronavirus infection caseload.

The government has claimed that testing capacity in the country has increased about 1 lakh tests per day through over 500 government and private labs.

And so far, more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted so far. (With Agency Inputs)

