With the country entering the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown , India saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 tally . The states recorded 5,242 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 96,169. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection crossed the grim milestone of 3,000-mark. As many 151 new deaths were added in last 24 hours. The number of fatalities in the country stood at 3,029.

Maharashtra registered 2,347 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours — the highest any state has witnessed so far. Mumbai alone recorded over 1,500 cases on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 33,053. The state witnessed 63 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,198.

Delhi also saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count. Over 700 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus patients in the state crossed the 10,000-mark today. Delhi became the fourth state to record over 10,000 coronavirus infections.

After reporting less than 500 coronaivrus cases for two days, Tamil Nadu added 639 fresh cases on Sunday. The state registered 11,224 coronavirs cases.

Gujarat confirmed 391 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19 tally in the state to 11,379.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the Centre on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31. While the government opened up red zones to economic activities, containment zones will have restrictions on all non-essential movement.

Flights and metro services continued to remain suspended till May 31. However, movement of inter and intra state passenger vehicles and buses were allowed in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

The central government allowed the states to demarcate red zones. The ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday laid down the broad “parameters" on which a “multi-factorial analysis" should be based.

“States may categorise districts/ municipal corporations as red/ orange/ green zones. States may, however, also choose to categorise a sub-division/ ward or any other appropriate administrative unit as red/ orange/ green zone after detailed analysis at their end, duly taking into consideration the geographical spread of cases, contacts and their zone of influence in terms of disease spread," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said in a letter to the states on Sunday.





Share Via