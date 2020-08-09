Recoveries rose to 14,80,885 according to the Union Health Ministry data. hours. The total number of deaths from covid-19 rose to 43,379.

This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday.

As many as 7,19,364 samples were tested on Saturday, the highest in a day so far. A total of 2,41,06,535 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

"India is performing around 500 tests for detection of COVID-19 per minute and the per-day testing capacity has increased over five lakhs," scientist and ICMR media coordinator Lokesh Sharma said.

India's patients recovering from COVID-19 cross the 14.2 lakh mark, taking the recovery rate across the country to 68.78%, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 53,879 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,80,885. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.78 per cent," read a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry further informed that the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country stands at 2.04 per cent.

"The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.01 per cent today. India has registered one of the lowest deaths per million at 30 as compared to the global average of 91 deaths per million," the Ministry further added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via