India records deadliest 24 hours as Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,152: 10 facts

With two days remaining for the 40-day nationwide lockdown to ease except for the red zones marked by the government, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country surged to 35,365, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are the ten things you need to know about the extent of the pandemic in the country:

1) Indian witnessed the highest single-day jump yet in the number of deaths reported. The total number of Covid-19 deaths registered today include 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,152. Earlier, the highest daily single-day jump was 73.

2) With 1,755 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 35,365.

3) The number of active cases jumped by 986 to 25,148 while the number of those cured/discharged rose by 692 to 9,064.

4) Maharashtra remained the hardest hit among all the states in the country. Its total number of positive cases rose to 10,498 while the death toll increased to 459 after 27 more deaths more reported since yesterday.

5) Maharashtra was followed by Gujarat at 4,395 cases, Delhi at 3,515 cases and Madhya Pradesh at 2,719 cases. Telangana was the latest state to cross more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

6) The Ministry of Home Affairs today gave a green signal to the railway ministry to run special trains for stranded migrant labourers and tourists to return home. The first train carrying migrant workers and labourers from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 5 am today.

7) During the evening press briefing, PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 informed that there is a total demand of 75,000 ventilators and 19,398 ventilators are currently available while 60,884 ventilators have been ordered. Moreover, "We have ordered 1.49 crore N95 masks from domestic manufacturers," he said.

8) Amid the end of current lockdown on 3 May, Airports Authority of India (AAI) expects about a third of total flights to be operational, with flight operations limited between major cities before scaling it up further.

9) On terms of drug testing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that it has received approval from the drug regulator to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets on COVID-19 patients. Apart from this, Cipla and Strides Pharma have also sought approval.

10) Globally, the novel coronavirus cases have surged past 3.3 million while more than 234,000 deaths were reported across the world. The number of infected people due to Covid-19 in the United States crossed one million and the fatalities rose past 63,000.

Share Via