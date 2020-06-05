The coronavirus pandemic in India touched another new peak. The states witnessed the biggest jump in COVID-19 count with 9,851 new cases in last 24 hours. The fatalities from COVID-19 infection increased to 273 on Thursday — the highest number of deaths in a single day.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 226,770. The deadly novel coronavirus claimed 6,348 lives so far.

Maharashtra continued to add the most number of coronavirus cases in a day. The state confirmed 2,933 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Mumbai, India's financial hub, registered 1,439 cases in last 24 hours. The fatalities from the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra were on a steady rise. The state confirmed 123 deaths on Friday, the highest single-day toll so far.

Delhi saw an explosion of coronavirus cases in this week. The capital recorded 1,359 fresh cases in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 25,000-mark.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday advised the Delhi government to ramp up testing, surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control. “As all districts of union territory of Delhi are now affected by COVID-19, the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome," he said.









Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in India, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the health ministry said it is wrong to just look at the total number of cases and state that India has the seventh highest number of cases as the population of countries also should be taken into account.





