India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 16,464 new infections today
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,989.
After recording an upward journey over the past few days, India witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Monday with the country reporting 16,464 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With this, the country's active caseload has gone up to 1,43,989 at present.