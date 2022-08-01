After recording an upward journey over the past few days, India witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Monday with the country reporting 16,464 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With this, the country's active caseload has gone up to 1,43,989 at present.

The data shows that a total of 16,112 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative recoveries to 4,33,65,890. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.48%.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 6.01%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.80%. The country has conducted over 87.54 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,73,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 8,34,167 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 204.34 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 195.63 crore (1,95,63,07,825) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.23 crore (7,23,07,840) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the union health ministry has also launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, two more peered-reviewed studies has emerged providing evidence that Covid-19 originated in the seafood market of China's Wuhan city.

Two studies published in the journal 'Science' adopted different approaches for the research on Covid-19 outbreak, however, came to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus disease that has claimed over six million lives so far.