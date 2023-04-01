Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India records defence exports worth 15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST Livemint
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Pradeep gaur/mint)

  Defence Minister hailed the rise as a remarkable achievement for the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India has achieved an all-time high in defence exports, reaching 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India has achieved an all-time high in defence exports, reaching 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023.

Defence Minister hailed the rise as a remarkable achievement for the country.

Defence Minister hailed the rise as a remarkable achievement for the country.

Singh provided details on India's defence exports, revealing that the country exported military hardware worth 8,434 crore in 2020-21, 9,115 crore in 2019-20, and 10,745 crore in 2018-19.

Singh provided details on India's defence exports, revealing that the country exported military hardware worth 8,434 crore in 2020-21, 9,115 crore in 2019-20, and 10,745 crore in 2018-19.

The amount in 2017-18 was 4,682 crore and 1,521 crore in 2016-17. Singh also announced that the government has set a target of manufacturing defence hardware worth 1,75,000 crore and taking defence exports to 35,000 crore by 2024-25. 

The amount in 2017-18 was 4,682 crore and 1,521 crore in 2016-17. Singh also announced that the government has set a target of manufacturing defence hardware worth 1,75,000 crore and taking defence exports to 35,000 crore by 2024-25. 

In recent years, the government has implemented various measures to promote domestic defence production.

In recent years, the government has implemented various measures to promote domestic defence production.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

