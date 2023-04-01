India records defence exports worth 15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath Singh

India records defence exports worth ₹15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath Singh1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
- Defence Minister hailed the rise as a remarkable achievement for the country.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India has achieved an all-time high in defence exports, reaching ₹15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023.
Defence Minister hailed the rise as a remarkable achievement for the country.
Singh provided details on India's defence exports, revealing that the country exported military hardware worth ₹8,434 crore in 2020-21, ₹9,115 crore in 2019-20, and ₹10,745 crore in 2018-19.
The amount in 2017-18 was ₹4,682 crore and ₹1,521 crore in 2016-17. Singh also announced that the government has set a target of manufacturing defence hardware worth ₹1,75,000 crore and taking defence exports to ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.
In recent years, the government has implemented various measures to promote domestic defence production.
(With PTI inputs)
