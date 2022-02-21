India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 673 new fatalities include 524 from Kerala and 29 from Maharashtra. Of the 524 deaths in Kerala, 16 were reported in the last 24 hours, 96 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 412 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

