NEW DELHI : India's coronavirus infection cases count saw a record rise for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total number Covid-19 cases in India is now 1,31,868. The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin.

The total number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin.

"Thus, around 41.28 per cent patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 47,190 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).

Here is state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,757

Arunchal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 329

Bihar - 2380

Chandigarh - 225

Chhattisgarh - 214

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 12,910

Goa - 55

Gujarat - 13,664

Haryana - 1,131

Himachal Pradesh - 185

Jammu and Kashmir - 1569

Jharkhand - 350

Karnataka - 1959

Kerala - 795

Ladakh - 49

Madhya Pradesh - 6371

Maharashtra - 47,190

Manipur - 29

Meghalaya - 14

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 1,269

Puducherry - 26

Punjab - 2,045

Rajasthan - 6,742

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 15512

Telangana - 1,813

Tripura - 189

Uttarakhand - 244

Uttar Pradesh - 6017

West Bengal - 3,459