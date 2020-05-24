NEW DELHI :
India's coronavirus infection cases count saw a record rise for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total number Covid-19 cases in India is now 1,31,868. The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin.
"Thus, around 41.28 per cent patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 47,190 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).
Here is state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India
