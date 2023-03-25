India records highest Covid cases in 5 months. Details here1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST
India witnessed the highest single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in nearly five months or approximately 146 days.
India has recorded 1,590 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day rise in close to 5 months. A total of 8,601 active cases were also recorded which accounted for 0.02 percent of the total caseload in the country on Saturday.
