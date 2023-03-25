India has recorded 1,590 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day rise in close to 5 months. A total of 8,601 active cases were also recorded which accounted for 0.02 percent of the total caseload in the country on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 6 new deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to covid in India to 5,30,824. Out of these six new fatalities, three were from Maharashtra, while one each was recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23 percent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79 percent.

The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus has increased to 4,41,62,832, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. The ministry's website also reported that 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

Meanwhile, cases in the national capital are also steadily rising with 152 new covid cases reported on Friday compared to 117 cases on Thursday. Mumbai also reported 133 cases on Friday while Pune reported 136 new cases during the same period.

India has been witnessing a steady spike in the number of coronavirus cases with 1,300 new cases recorded on Friday.