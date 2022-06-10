It is important to note that India on Thursday reported 7,240 new coronavirus infections, which was its highest number of daily cases since March 2 until today when it reported 7,584 fresh Covid-19 cases. The Centre on Thursday wrote to all states and union territories regarding the ‘upsurge’ in new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, adding that high-level testing must be conducted in areas that are reporting new or clusters of cases, according to people familiar with the matter.

