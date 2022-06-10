India records highest daily Covid-19 cases since March, logs 7,584 fresh cases in last 24 hours2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
- The country reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours and 3,791 recoveries, the Health Ministry data revealed
Recording a steep surge in the daily Covid-19 cases, India on Friday reported 7,584 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest number of daily cases since March 2, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data. The country reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours and 3,791 recoveries, the Health Ministry data revealed. The total active cases in the country stood at 36,267, on Friday, the Health Ministry data shared.
With the single-day rise of 7,584 infections, 24 fatalities, the country's Covid-19 case tally has gone up to to 4,32,05,106 and the death toll to 5,24,747, as per the Health Ministry data.
It is important to note that India on Thursday reported 7,240 new coronavirus infections, which was its highest number of daily cases since March 2 until today when it reported 7,584 fresh Covid-19 cases. The Centre on Thursday wrote to all states and union territories regarding the ‘upsurge’ in new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, adding that high-level testing must be conducted in areas that are reporting new or clusters of cases, according to people familiar with the matter.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 194.74 crore (1,94,74,38,014) mark on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The government data added that more than 13 lakh (13,28,975) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
The government, earlier today, informed that more than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.
