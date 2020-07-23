New coronavirus cases in India rose 45,720 in past 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 tally in India over 12 lakh mark today, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7.82 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 29,861 with 1,129 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 12,38,635.

There are 4,26,167 active cases in the country, while 7,82,606 people have recovered and one person has migrated. In past 24 hours, a record 29,557 patients were declared cured.

This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons to 3,56,439.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Chinese-made vaccine against the coronavirus has entered the final stage of testing in Brazil, where volunteers received the first doses. The vaccine, developed by private Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, became the third in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing on humans - the last step before regulatory approval.

The Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-surveys every month to formulate better policies for tackling Covid-19 in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

At least 15,007,291 cases of the new coronavirus, including 617,603 deaths, have been detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.

The United States is the hardest hit country with 3,915,780 cases and 142,312 deaths. In the last seven days, more than 1.6 million new cases have been detected globally.

