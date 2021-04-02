India records highest-ever single-day covid-19 vaccinations

Public health experts have shown concern over the disturbing trend. “There are varied reasons for the rise in infections witnessed over the past few days. [It could be] due to a reduction in testing as a significant decline is being observed in the number of tests that are being conducted. Besides testing, the upsurge of covid infections is also due to “contact tracing" as different protocols have been standardized by different states in India, of which it is unable to trace confirmed cases and uncontrolled social gatherings in public places," said Suresh Sharma, head, Population Research Centre, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}