India records highest-ever single-day recoveries of over 4 lakh Covid patients

The union health ministry on Tuesday said that India has recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh Covid-19 patients in a single day for the first time. A total of 4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days, the health ministry added.

The health ministry said that ten states account for 75.77% of the new recoveries, adding that Kerala has bagged the top spot with 99,651 recovered cases in the last two weeks. Maharashtra has reported 48,211 recoveries in the same duration.

The other eight states which account for 75.77% of the new recoveries in the last two weeks include Karnataka (34,635), Rajasthan (29,459) Uttar Pradesh ( 23,045), Tamil Nadu (20,486), West Bengal (19,101), Andhra Pradesh (17,334), Haryana (14,279), and Chhattisgarh (13,865).

Further, 2,63,533 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data. India's total active Covid-19 caseload has decreased to 33,53,765 on Tuesday. It now comprises 13.29% of the country's total positive cases, the health ministry added.

Moreover, ten States reported 74.54% of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 38,603, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,075 new cases, Maharashtra with 26,616 cases, Kerala with 21,402 cases, and West Bengal with 19,003 cases, as per the ministry's data.

