India records highest growth of intermediate goods imports in September quarter

IG are inputs used to produce a final product. They range from crops used in food production to textiles and metals needed to manufacture goods. Trade in IGs is an indicator of the activity in supply chains, which was severely impacted in the early stages of the covid-19 crisis. The share of IGs in total trade (excluding fuels) in Q3 2021 was 53%, a ratio that remained constant over the last decade, WTO noted.

